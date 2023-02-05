Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

COLM stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.49. 1,013,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

