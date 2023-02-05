Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $52.00 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Compound has a total market cap of $377.86 million and approximately $35.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $52.00 or 0.00226507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.70928625 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $19,736,141.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

