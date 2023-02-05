Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $128.01 million and $17.90 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00416950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00098775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00726991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00584025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00195339 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06661477 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $17,816,173.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

