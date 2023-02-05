Conflux Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $130.27 million and $19.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06661477 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $17,816,173.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

