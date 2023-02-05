Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 10,912 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,844,000 after buying an additional 377,691 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $130.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

