Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 171,151 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

