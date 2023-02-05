Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Omnicell worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

