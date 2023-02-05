Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.48% of Vicor worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vicor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vicor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Vicor

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

