Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 44,117 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.85% of Boot Barn worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 108.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

