Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $236.08 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

