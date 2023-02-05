Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,588 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.73% of Simply Good Foods worth $23,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 123,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SMPL stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
