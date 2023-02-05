Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 89,696 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,696 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $104.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

