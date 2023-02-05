CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.58-$0.63 EPS.

CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

