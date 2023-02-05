ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

