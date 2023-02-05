Contrasting Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) & Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) and Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mustang Bio and Tricida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tricida 1 3 1 0 2.00

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 607.69%. Tricida has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15,640.74%. Given Tricida’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -87.56% -63.25% Tricida N/A N/A -103.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and Tricida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mustang Bio and Tricida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$66.37 million ($0.79) -0.85 Tricida N/A N/A -$176.57 million ($2.36) -0.05

Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mustang Bio beats Tricida on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

