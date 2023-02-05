Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 867,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,908 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $92,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

