Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

