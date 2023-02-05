Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 7.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

COST opened at $514.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

