Cowen Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $16.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after purchasing an additional 516,014 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

