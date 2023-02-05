Craig Hallum Increases Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $92.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Up 4.0 %

Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transcat Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,496,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 155,050 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after buying an additional 203,564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Transcat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.