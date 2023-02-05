Craig Hallum Increases Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $92.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Up 4.0 %
Transcat stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
