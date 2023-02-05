Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $125.84 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011375 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.