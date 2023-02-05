Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $125.84 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011375 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.