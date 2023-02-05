Creditcoin Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $123.66 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011581 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

