Creditcoin Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $123.66 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011581 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.