CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
