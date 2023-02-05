Cronos (CRO) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $29.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00063670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

