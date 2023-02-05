Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Cap of $13.00 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $776,085.71 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00426131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.84 or 0.29065413 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00422579 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,030,427 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

