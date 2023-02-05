CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of 112.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.