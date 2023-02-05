CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

