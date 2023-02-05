Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.