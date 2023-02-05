D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.