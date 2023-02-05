D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.