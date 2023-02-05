DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 9.8% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $72.37 million and approximately $373,867.48 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00009840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,398 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.25026733 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $382,047.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

