Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.85.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $414.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.22. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $321,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.