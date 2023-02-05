Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $414.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

