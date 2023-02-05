DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

