DeepOnion Trading 53.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $583,144.12 and $1,828.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00224470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063620 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,700 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

