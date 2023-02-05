DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,118.30

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $11,118.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00420595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

