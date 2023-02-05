Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

