Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.