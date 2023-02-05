DeversiFi (DVF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.52 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $61.52 million and $6,813.62 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

