Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

