DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. 2,969,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,576. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

