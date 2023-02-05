dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $168.73 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004401 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $168.73 million and $6,477.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00420886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01111661 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,419.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

