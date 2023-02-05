DigiByte Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $168.59 million and $4.94 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,901.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00418338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00099525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00726653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00586943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00192927 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,997,733,882 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

