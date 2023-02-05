DigiByte Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $168.59 million and $4.94 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,901.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00418338 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015462 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00099525 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00726653 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00586943 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00192927 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,997,733,882 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
