Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $16.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.
