Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,455. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.