Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,732 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AJG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 877,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

