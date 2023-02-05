Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.97. 3,047,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

