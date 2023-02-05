Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,103. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.