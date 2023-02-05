Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $5.46 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.03. 1,116,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,460. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

