Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,333 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

