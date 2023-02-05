Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.11. The company had a trading volume of 924,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,885. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

