Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Stock Down 2.5 %

DSEY opened at $6.22 on Friday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

